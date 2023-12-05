SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Shares Purchased by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,984 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Certified Advisory Corp owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 150,211,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120,038 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,322,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,968,000 after buying an additional 129,363 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 36,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 345.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPMB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.49. 253,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,604. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.30.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

