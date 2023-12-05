SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 458,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,795,000 after purchasing an additional 101,133 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Swmg LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 88,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,644,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,064. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $44.91. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.60.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.