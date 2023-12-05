SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Shapiro Capital Management LLC

Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $16,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000.

MDY stock traded down $6.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $477.81. 496,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,656. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $500.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.17. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

