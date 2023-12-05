SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,318 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock traded down $5.15 on Tuesday, hitting $478.78. 464,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,466. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $451.70 and its 200 day moving average is $466.17. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

