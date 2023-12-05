SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock traded down $4.79 on Tuesday, reaching $479.14. 302,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,701. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $451.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.17. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

