SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 108,911 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.28% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $8,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 30,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of KRE opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day moving average is $43.12.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

