Speedy Hire Plc (SDY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.80 on January 19th

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Speedy Hire Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Speedy Hire stock opened at GBX 31.48 ($0.40) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £145.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,085.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 31.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 33.63. Speedy Hire has a 52-week low of GBX 26 ($0.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 43.45 ($0.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Get Speedy Hire alerts:

Insider Activity at Speedy Hire

In related news, insider Paul A. Rayner purchased 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £8,670 ($10,951.12). 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Speedy Hire Company Profile

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.