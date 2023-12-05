Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Shares Gap Down to $33.62

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.62, but opened at $28.14. Sphere Entertainment shares last traded at $28.81, with a volume of 1,432,518 shares changing hands.

SPHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sphere Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Down 14.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average is $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $4.29. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 49.01% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $118.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $256,501,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHR. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

