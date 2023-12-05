Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 810,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,043 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.57% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $31,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 23.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 17.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:SRC opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $38.15. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.22 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.61). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $188.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.48 million. Analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 153.14%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

Featured Stories

