Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by Future Fund LLC

Future Fund LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Splunk comprises approximately 3.9% of Future Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Splunk by 104,016.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,173,472,000 after buying an additional 20,467,378 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,239 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $439,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Splunk by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $198,246,000 after purchasing an additional 170,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPLK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 27th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.04.

Insider Activity at Splunk

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $219,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,292,235.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,473. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,506. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.45, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.05. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $152.00.

Splunk Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.