Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $255.00 at KeyCorp

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SPOT. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday. Benchmark decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.32.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

SPOT stock opened at $194.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.48. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $201.41. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of -48.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,853,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,202,000 after purchasing an additional 447,468 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 16.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,015,000 after purchasing an additional 523,237 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 61.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,305 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $294,683,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

