Stantec (NYSE:STN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 48,875 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 83,577 shares.The stock last traded at $74.60 and had previously closed at $74.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Get Stantec alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Stantec

Stantec Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Stantec had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $981.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.61 million. Analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

Institutional Trading of Stantec

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stantec by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its position in shares of Stantec by 2,605.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 157,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,073,000 after acquiring an additional 151,387 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 102,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 1,067.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.