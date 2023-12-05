Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Gap Down to $21.71

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.71, but opened at $21.03. Star Bulk Carriers shares last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 228,107 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.
Star Bulk Carriers Stock Down 5.5 %
Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Bulk Carriers
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 29.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.
