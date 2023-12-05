Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Gap Down to $21.71

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.71, but opened at $21.03. Star Bulk Carriers shares last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 228,107 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Down 5.5 %

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average is $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Bulk Carriers

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 29.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.