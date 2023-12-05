Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,619 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,433,224. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

