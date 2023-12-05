Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,460 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 1.2% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.67. 4,276,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,447,578. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $109.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.36.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

