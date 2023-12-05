Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of STLD stock opened at $118.77 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STLD

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.