Stem (NYSE:STEM) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) fell 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.42. 1,250,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 5,030,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on STEM. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Stem from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Stem from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stem from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Stem from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Stem in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Stem Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $537.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.46 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 30.70%. On average, analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David S. Buzby bought 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $298,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 620,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,827.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stem by 3.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stem by 2.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Stem by 16.8% in the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stem by 11.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Stem by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Recommended Stories

