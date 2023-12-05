Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Call Options (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 8,720 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 101% compared to the average volume of 4,343 call options.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.27. 992,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,305. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.10. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $14.45.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 320.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading

