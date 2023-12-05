StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of NBY opened at $0.29 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $1.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.36.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.83% and a negative return on equity of 219.83%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
