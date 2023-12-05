StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Performance

TANH stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. Tantech has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $7.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tantech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tantech by 11.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 134,694 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tantech during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Tantech by 21.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 40,178 shares during the period. 4.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

