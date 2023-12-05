StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Universal Security Instruments from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Universal Security Instruments Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.99% of Universal Security Instruments worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

