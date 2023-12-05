StockNews.com Downgrades Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

NLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.44%.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,291,213.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after buying an additional 9,279,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,394 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $83,248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,441 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 274,965.9% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,168,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

