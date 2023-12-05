StockNews.com Downgrades Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.
Lakeland Industries Trading Down 2.5 %
Lakeland Industries stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.54. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $16.07.
Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $33.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.80 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 4.50%. Research analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Lakeland Industries Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Lakeland Industries
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.
Lakeland Industries Company Profile
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.
