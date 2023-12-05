StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Danaher from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $257.73.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $222.11 on Friday. Danaher has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $249.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $164.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,057,164,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,185,203,000 after buying an additional 3,905,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 66.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,439,348,000 after buying an additional 2,398,426 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

