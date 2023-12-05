StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $0.33 on Friday. DAVIDsTEA has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39. The company has a market cap of $8.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.66.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

