StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $0.33 on Friday. DAVIDsTEA has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39. The company has a market cap of $8.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.66.
About DAVIDsTEA
