StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NASDAQ RDI opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. Reading International has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $3.72.
In related news, major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $41,793.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,967 shares of company stock valued at $80,135. 23.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
