StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Performance

NASDAQ RDI opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. Reading International has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $3.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reading International

In related news, major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $41,793.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,967 shares of company stock valued at $80,135. 23.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International

About Reading International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Reading International by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 287,907 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reading International during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reading International in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

