StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $12.24 on Friday. Veradigm has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Veradigm during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Veradigm during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Veradigm by 200.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Veradigm during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Veradigm during the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

