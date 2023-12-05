StockNews.com Lowers Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PAA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.04.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

PAA stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.61.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. Analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.85%.

Insider Activity at Plains All American Pipeline

In related news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $545,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 279,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,294.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

