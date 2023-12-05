StockNews.com Lowers Wipro (NYSE:WIT) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $4.70 price objective on the stock.

WIT stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $5.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,908,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 390,947 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 497,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 93,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,401,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,505,000 after acquiring an additional 564,144 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 518,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 42,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

