Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Increased by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,459 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $3,257,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $290.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $233.96 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.06.

Insider Activity at Stryker

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,236,134. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.