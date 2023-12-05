Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stake Raised by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 25.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 732.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 29.9% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SUI. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $257,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.0 %

Sun Communities stock opened at $132.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $163.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.28%.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Stories

