Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) PT Raised to $55.00 at Mizuho

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Mizuho from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.86.

Sunoco Stock Performance

Sunoco stock opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $40.81 and a 12-month high of $55.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.15.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.84. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

