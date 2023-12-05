Susquehanna Boosts Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $60.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nutanix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.45.

Nutanix Price Performance

NTNX stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $45.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nutanix will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $4,676,727.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,905,546.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $4,676,727.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,905,546.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $1,290,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,121.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,979 shares of company stock valued at $20,114,508 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Further Reading

