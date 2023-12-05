T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Position Boosted by TCM Advisors LLC

TCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,099,000 after buying an additional 60,580 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,040 shares of company stock worth $5,367,895 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.69. 341,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,448. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.14. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

