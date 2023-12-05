Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,337 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 244,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,955,000 after acquiring an additional 130,880 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,079,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,395. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.17. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.21 and a twelve month high of $161.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.