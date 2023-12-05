Tammy C. Stadler Sells 14,838 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 14,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $278,806.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,044.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ASB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.81. 358,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,992. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average is $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $24.21.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Associated Banc had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $575.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 319.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Associated Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

