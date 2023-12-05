Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

TNDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.98. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $185.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.33 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 27.02%. Analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $95,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,525.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $95,418.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,525.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dick Allen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,479.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 14,135 shares of company stock worth $241,544 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

