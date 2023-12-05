Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.00.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRGP

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,225,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,319,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $713,107,000 after buying an additional 401,144 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 136,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,725,000 after acquiring an additional 22,939 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720,270 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Targa Resources by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $445,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

Targa Resources stock opened at $89.30 on Tuesday. Targa Resources has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $91.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.84 and its 200 day moving average is $81.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 2.22.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

About Targa Resources

(Get Free Report

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.