TCM Advisors LLC Acquires 300 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

TCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.3% of TCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after acquiring an additional 23,781,884 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $100,880,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.05. 4,089,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,340,068. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $164.45 and a 1-year high of $192.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.06.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

