TCM Advisors LLC Buys 1,300 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,304,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $2,721,000. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 1,066,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,105,000 after buying an additional 36,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.14. The stock had a trading volume of 17,207,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,961,273. The company has a market capitalization of $164.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

