TCM Advisors LLC Buys 200 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

TCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after buying an additional 10,134,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $741,139,000 after buying an additional 4,129,742 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 90.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $864,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,588 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.79. 824,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,384,253. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

