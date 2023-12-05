TCM Advisors LLC Buys 500 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

TCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines comprises approximately 0.4% of TCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Navalign LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 89,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,600.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,332,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,109,460. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.