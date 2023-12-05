TCM Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

TCM Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up approximately 0.3% of TCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DHI stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,768. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.75. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.97 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.78.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

