TCM Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

TCM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 0.4% of TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,716,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,655,000 after buying an additional 159,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,484,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.42 and its 200 day moving average is $141.55. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $162.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.