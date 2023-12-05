TCM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

TCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,990.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,321,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,201,000 after buying an additional 3,162,976 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 119,073.0% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,752,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 26.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,231,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after buying an additional 1,713,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AEO traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.42. 1,311,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,562,996. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $20.21.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

