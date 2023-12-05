TCM Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

TCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBA. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.36.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $20.54. 3,936,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,193,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -53.78%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

