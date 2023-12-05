TCM Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 102,614.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after purchasing an additional 822,904,620 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 328.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,707,000 after buying an additional 11,932,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

AT&T Price Performance

T traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $17.10. 33,940,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,271,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.18.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

