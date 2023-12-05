TCM Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TCM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $45,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.27. 1,133,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,478,636. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.94.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

