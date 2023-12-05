TCM Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

TCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,754 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,123,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,480 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,732,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,792,000 after buying an additional 215,134 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,800,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,132,000 after acquiring an additional 349,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.89.

Shares of IP traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.81. 992,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,125,531. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

