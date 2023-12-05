TCM Advisors LLC Has $28.19 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TCM Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 6.3% of TCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $28,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $386.89. The company had a trading volume of 22,334,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,972,941. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $369.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.09. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $259.73 and a 12 month high of $394.14.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

